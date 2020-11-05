Court dismisses application seeking President Uhuru and Raila statements

A Nairobi court has dismissed an application seeking statements from President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga in a case where two suspects are accused of intercepting CCTV footage of the President and his entourage on Kenyatta Avenue without authorization.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that the application by the accused defence team was baseless and frivolous and has now directed the parties in the case to pick a date for the hearing.

The accused through their legal counsel had complained that they have not been provided with statements by the President and ODM leader whose security was allegedly threatened.

They had also petitioned the Court to look at CCTV footage clips supplied to them and give directions claiming that the clips availed by the investigating officer were not original but edited versions.

Ochoi however dismissed the invitation of the Court to view the CCTV footage saying it was unwarranted at this stage of the case.

“The prosecution witnesses have not yet stared testifying and no evidence has been adduced before Court, the defence can’t expect the Court to view the evidence now and decide whether the footage provided was the correct one or not,” He said.

He further pointed out that, “It is not the duty of the Court to decide which evidence should be given or not by the prosecution.”

In regard to the request for statements from the Head of State and Raila, Ochoi said there is no provision in law that requires the prosecution to call all persons of interest in a case.

“The duty of the prosecution is to call sufficient and relevant witnesses to prove its case and the court to have sufficient evidence to arrive at a just decision,” He said.

He said the prosecution has the liberty to decide which witness to call adding that, “In this case the prosecution indicated that they had supplied the defence with all witness statements they will rely on, and had no intention of calling President Uhuru or Raila as witnesses.”