Court dismisses Martha Karua’s election petition against Waiguru

The Supreme Court has rejected the election petition filed by National Rainbow Collision (NARC) Kenya party leader Martha Karua to challenge the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The five bench judges led by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has dismissed all disputes by Karua against the governor of Kirinyaga saying that all electoral issues in Kenyan courts had been settled in the Supreme Court’s judgment of August 6, 2019.

Waiguru who was the appellant in the matter had moved to the Supreme Court to challenge a Court of Appeal’s decision to remit Karua’s election petition to the High Court for hearing on merit even after it had been dismissed.

The court also ruled that each party will bear its own costs incurred in hearing cases before the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

On August 7, 2019, the Supreme Court rejected Karua’s election petition, declaring that her petition was filed outside the deadline for filing election petitions.

Karua accused the country’s highest court of denying him justice.