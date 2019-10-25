Court dismisses MP Wangari’s quest to be joined in Cohen’s murder case

Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari suffered a blow in her quest to be enjoined in Tob Cohen’s murder case after the high court dismissed her application on grounds that she is not a party in the case.

The development coming on a day the court was set to rule on the bail application by Peter Karanja who is the ex-husband of the Gilgil MP and second suspect in the Cohen’s murder trial.

Wangari through her lawyers had disputed a pre-bail report produced in court claiming the ownership of a house allegedly owned by her ex-husband Peter Karanja.

The application was strongly challenged by all parties in the case arguing that that the proceedings were of a murder case and not of a divorce or a land dispute.

The court postponed Karanja’s bail ruling until Tuesday next week.

Meanwhile, two more suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Catholic priest Michael Kyengo who was abducted from Machakos county have been detained for eight days to allow police conclude investigations.

Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani issued the orders even as one of the suspects expressed intent to confess how the murder was planned and executed.

Solomon Mutava and Kavivya Mwangangi who are accused of murdering Catholic priest Michael Kyengo will continue being guests of the state for the next 8 days as detectives continue to unravel the mystery surrounding the brutal murder.

In a miscellaneous application, police informed the court that the investigations are complex and other suspects are yet to be arrested and arraigned in court.

However, in an unexpected twist of events, one of the suspects Kavivya Mwangangi almost gave his confession in open as he narrated how they conspired to murder the Catholic priest.

However, his narrative was cut short by Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani who directed that the confession be made at the police station in the presence of the suspect’s family and a chief inspector.

Mwangangi had described how the slain priest was stack in the boot of a car with his hands and feet tied with ropes.

The case will be heard on 6th November 2019.