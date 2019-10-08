The Supreme Court has disallowed an application by the National Assembly challenging its jurisdiction to issue an advisory opinion in the Division of Revenue Bill case filed by the county governments.

In a ruling read by Justice Njoki Ndung’u Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the court will only entertain issues that are of National importance and not all the issues raised in the petition by the county governments.

According to Justice Njoki, the Deputy Registrar will on 16th October communicate to all the parties in the case specific issues that the court will entertain during the hearing of the petition.

In its application the National Assembly had argued that the Supreme Court lacks the jurisdiction to issue an advisory opinion on the reference because the matters raised in the petition are subject of ongoing proceedings before the High court.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Meanwhile the supreme court has reassured the public that there is no delay in the case. According to Justice Njoki Ndung’u the judges were waiting key reports filed last week by the Senate and National Assembly.

Tell Us What You Think