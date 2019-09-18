Court dismisses petition challenging Mariga’s nomination

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has dismissed a petition challenging the nomination of McDonald Mariga as the jubilee candidate for the Kibra parliamentary seat by-election.

The Tribunal’s chairperson Kyalo Mbobu ruled that it had no jurisdiction to hear the petition since the Jubilee Party candidate’s nomination has already been accepted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal chairperson Kyalo Mbobu said the petitioner Morris Peter Kinyajui lodged his complain at the wrong avenue as the body lacks the jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter.

According to the tribunal the petition was time-barred since the electoral body IEBC had already accepted Mariga’s nomination and issued him with a certificate.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Morris Peter Kinyajui who was also eyeing the Jubilee ticket had argued that McDonald Mariga’s nomination exercise was not conducted in line with the party’s constitution and laid down regulations and should be nullified.

Meanwhile, the high court has declined to review its decision to allow as evidence a confession made by former police informer Peter Ngugi in the Willie Kimani case.

In her ruling Justice Jessie Lessit said she cannot interfere with her own orders as it would amount to her entertaining an appeal.

In the case Peter Ngugi who is charged with the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani alongside four other officers wanted the court to set aside its earlier orders admitting his confession.

In the confession, Njugi allegedly confessed to police how three victims were brutally murdered.

So far only six witnesses are yet to give their account with a total of 38 witnesses having testified.

Finally, Private investigator Jane Mugo has been released on a 300,000 shillings bond after denying 2 charges of threatening to kill.

According to the first charge sheet, Mugo a security expert is accused of drawing a pistol and threatening Patrick Mugusia Kefa on August 15, 2019, without lawful excuse.

She was also charged with a second charge of drawing a pistol and threatening to kill Deepa Shah on February 4, 2019, in Gigiri.

The court ruled she be released on 200,000 shillings cash bail for the first charge and 100,000 shillings for the second charge with the case set to be mentioned on September 30, 2019.