Court extends freezing orders on bank accounts belonging to Kenyan businessman

The case pitting a Rwandese investor Desire Muhinyuza and Kenyan Businessman Kirimi Koome will now be heard in an open court from December 18th, 2023.

In the suit, the Kenyan businessman has been charged with conspiracy to defraud a Rwandese national of Ksh 400 million.

Koome is further charged with stealing Ksh 14,945,000 (USD 100,000) property of Stay Online Limited which had been entrusted to him to make payment of provision of taxes for the said company related to Desire Muhinyuza.

He is accused of falsely representing himself as the owner of the said funds on diverse dates between July 10th and October 4th, 2023.

When the hearing begins, Desire Muhinyuza, Stay Online Rwanda and Ambrose Obara have been listed as Plaintiffs in the case whereas Kirimi Koome, UBA bank and Registrar of Companies are the defendants.

Justice Alfred Mabeya has also extended Interim orders to freeze Koome’s bank accounts until 20th December, 2023. The accounts were frozen in October 2023.

“The case will be heard in three consecutive days 18th, 19th and 20th December, 2023,” Judge Mabeya said.

The Judge has also ordered parties in the matter to file applications, responses and bring physical copies of their documents to Court by 15th December, 2023 before the hearing begins.

The Rwandese national is being represented in court by seasoned Lawyer Danstan Omari and Sophie Nekesa.