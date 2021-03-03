Court extends orders stopping Nairobi County from increasing parking fees

The High Court in Milimani has extended orders stopping Nairobi City County from increasing parking fees for private vehicles from 200 to 400 hundred shillings.

Justice Anthony Mrima also extended orders barring the County government from increasing seasonal fees for public service vehicles.

Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) and Matatu Owners Associations (MOA) had objected the increment of parking fees claiming it was unfair, unreasonable, exorbitant and lacked public participation.

The parking fees were to double from 200 to 400 shillings for personal cars while matatus would part with 1,000 shillings daily.

Cofek cited lack of public participation before the decision was made and argued the new levies would financially hurt consumers seeking transport and parking services within the central business district.

The temporary order will be in place until April 21, 2021 when the case will be heard.

Elsewhere, a woman has been released on a 5 million shillings bond after denying defrauding a Chinese national of 36 million shillings in a land transaction.

Hadija Asif Batt denied swindling Molu Halkano by falsely pretending that she was in position to sell to him a one acre piece of land Lin Karen a fact she knew was false.

It is alleged that she obtained the money between September 2014 and December 2016.

The case will be mentioned on the 16th of this month.