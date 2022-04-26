Court freezes Ministry of Environment employee’s bank accounts

The High Court has frozen bank accounts belonging to Samuel Njoroge, a public officer at the Ministry of Environment for allegedly transacting Ksh 79 million shillings which does not match his income.

This follows orders sort by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission EACC, which says Njoroge currently has 22 million shillings in his account yet has been earning ksh 32,000 since 2018

EACC says it has previously received information regarding embezzlement of funds, that Njoroge had received numerous deposits of large sums of money from the Ministry amounting to 79.7 million shillings in his Equity bank account.

The commission now wants time to conclude investigations on the why the money was channeled to his account as well as where the rest was sent.

At the same time former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro and 9 others have been charged afresh over graft allegations.

The 10 are accused of embezzling public funds amounting to 43.1 million shillings from Kasarani CDF between 1st of May 2008 and December 31st 2012.

They are facing various charges among them abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, conflict of interest among others.

The case will mentioned on the 13th of May with the hearing set to commence from 27th of June.