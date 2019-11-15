Court revokes Mercy Wanjau’s appointment as CA boss

The high court has quashed the appointment of Mercy Wanjau as the Acting Director-General of the Communications Authority terming it as unconstitutional.

The court has also revoked the appointment of four board members. Employment and labour relations court judge Byram Ongaya has at the same time directed immediate former boss Francis Wangusi not to hand over office until a proper board is constituted.

Ongaya says the president should exercise his powers under the State Corporations Act and extend Wangusi’s term until a board is constituted to recruit a new Director-General.

Wangusi’s term expired on 22nd August 2019 with Mercy Wanjau appointed in an acting capacity.

The petition was filed by Henry Kurauka for Consumers Federation of Kenya and activist Okiya Omtata who argued that the appointment of Wanjau on an interim capacity was irregular and unconstitutional.

The court had extended orders barring Wanjau from assuming office. Both parties were directed to share the cost of the petition.

Elsewhere, a Malindi court has found Sergeant Abdi Shee who had been charged with conspiracy to defeat justice alongside the widow of Nairobi businessman Jimmy Baburam with a case to answer.

The two, Abdi and Baburam Amina Shiraz, are said to have conspired to conceal evidence over the murder of Baburam who died under unclear circumstances while on a family vacation on 26th July 2015.

Malindi Chief Magistrate Julie Oseko said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the two accused persons, Sergeant Abdi Shee and Amina Shiraz had committed the offence.

Abdi Shee is reported to have received 45,000 shillings from Amina in order to conceal evidence on the alleged murder.

The case will be mentioned on December 9 this year.