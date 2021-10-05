Four Kenyan universities have been allowed to admit teachers for a compulsory re-training course after the High Court sitting in Nairobi declined to stop the scheme.

Justice David Nderitu of the Employment and Labour Court dismissed a petition challenging the roll-out of the programme by Joseph Karanja, an education consultant.

The refresher course dubbed Teacher Professional Development (TPD) administered by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is aimed at boosting tutors’ skills and guiding their promotion.

TSC can now began rolling out the new TPD which will see tutors in both primary and secondary schools undergo professional, in-service training in institutions of higher learning before their teaching licenses are renewed every five years.

The continuous training and education course will run for 30 years and has six modules each lasting every five years. Kenyatta University, Mount Kenya University (MKU), Riara and Kenya Education Management Institute will be responsible for the training as accredited service providers.

According to TSC, the four institutions have been contracted on an annual agreement, with an option for extension. The role of these service providers is to facilitate the training of teachers TPD programme based on the prescribed modules; carry out assessment on teachers; issue completion certificates; and maintain data related to the TPD project.

The TPD programme is designed to cover the following professionals: 222,000 primary school teachers, 90,000 secondary school teachers, 22,224 instructional leaders in primary schools and 8000 instructional leaders in secondary schools

Launching the programme recently, TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said the plan is to professionalise the teaching fraternity to match other careers such as Law, Accounting and Engineering.

MKU Vice Chancellor, Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, lauded the decision saying MKU has adequate infrastructural network, modern reliable technology and human resource capacity for the successful implementation of TPD.

“We have spread our network within the country in a formidable physical presence through campuses, Open, Distance, and Electronic Learning (ODEL) centres, marketing centres and strategic partnerships with key stake holders. All these will contribute directly towards the effective implementation of the TPD in all the 290 sub-counties in Kenya,” he said.

Prof Jaganyi said the training will provide opportunities for teachers to explore new roles, develop new instructional and leadership techniques, refine their practice and broaden their outlook as educators and as individuals.

“When we have quality teachers in schools, the roll-out of CBC will be more efficient and the impact of education to the overall public will be more effective. Professional teachers will improve learning in schools and ultimately over-time lead to the achievement of SDGs 2030, Kenya Vision 2030, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” he added.