Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa has been granted a 10 million shillings bond and a surety of 5m shillings following his arraignment in court today on charges of shooting to death an aide to one of his competitors. The High court in Kakamega has also ordered Barasa to surrender guns in his custody and stay away from Bungoma County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...