Court halts KNUN elections amid deepening leadership row

The Labour and Relations Court has stopped the Kenya National Union of Nurse’s (KNUN) elections slated for today (Friday) amid a deepening leadership row.

Justice Maureen Onyango suspending the elections and or registering new officials if the elections take place.

KNUN had earlier suspended branch elections in 8 counties citing various reasons including lack of applicants, arrears in union dues of applicants, applicants were less than 2 and union membership was below 30% to the total number of nurses employed in the county.

The counties in which elections did not take place include Mandera, Turkana, Marsabit, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Nyandarua, Wajir and Isiolo.

However, in a quick rejoinder following the ruling KNUN in a statement said the applicants of the petition failed to disclose to the court that the elections were already underway and several voters had already cast their votes.

The union in a letter through its lawyers Mayende and Busiega advised members to conclude the voting process and await further direction of the court.