Court halts Ole Kina ouster by ODM from Senate committee

The High Court has halted the removal of Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina from the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

Ledama had, through lawyer Nelson Havi, sought reprieve from the courts after Siaya Senator and Senate Minority Leader, James Orengo, wrote to the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka, seeking to have Ledama removed from the committee days after he was elected its chair.

Ole Kina wa elected chair of the committee after defeating Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri with five votes to four.

In a letter to the Speaker, Orengo also notified the Senate of discharge and removal of the Narok Senator from the Senate Business Committee in accordance with Standing Order 190.

The Senator however defied ODM and went ahead to chair several CPAIC meetings.

The Attorney General, Minority Leader of the Senate, Speaker of the Senate, and the Senate were listed as respondents in the case presented before Justice Weldon Korir.

The committee is tasked with oversight of the expenditure of billions of shillings given to all 47 counties under the Division of Revenue and other conditional grants.

Justice Korir said that the case will be mentioned on May 14 for further direction.