County News

Court hands 20-year sentence in major drug trafficking conviction

Weeklong operation in Mbiuni leads to significant ruling against trafficking

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa. Photo/Courtesy

A Wamunyu court has handed down a 20-year prison sentence in a case that the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) describes as a pivotal moment in Kenya’s fight against drug trafficking.

Two suspects, a Civil Engineering student from Kabete National Polytechnic and a woman accused of delivering the cannabis, were brought before the court. The student claimed ignorance in her defence, asserting she had no access to the room where the drugs were found.

However, the court concluded that she had knowingly allowed an individual carrying contraband into a house already under surveillance for drug activities.

“The first accused cannot feign ignorance of what was going on in the house. She actively participated in the crime,” ruled Magistrate P.E. Nabwana.

The student was convicted of possession for personal use and fined Ksh. 100,000, or, in default, sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. In contrast, the second accused faced the more serious charge of trafficking. Citing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, the court determined that the quantity of cannabis recovered indicated an intent to traffic.

She was fined Ksh. 50 million, or, in default, sentenced to 20 years in prison, one of the most severe penalties imposed in recent non-capital drug cases.

MoH set to launch National AYPSRH Social and Behavior Change Strategy
Trio arrested as Anti-Stock theft unit recovers stolen livestock
Former Tetu MP Francis Nyammo is dead
Gatundu North avocado farmers unite to break middlemen grip

The conviction follows a targeted, week-long intelligence-led operation in Kabaa, Mbiuni, where NACADA enforcement officers from Nairobi had been monitoring a house suspected of being a cannabis distribution point.

The operation culminated on 10 April 2025, when officers moved in after observing an accused individual enter the premises carrying a manila sack. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 20 bundles of unprocessed cannabis weighing 4.115 kilograms, valued at Ksh. 126,250. Additionally, 87 rolls of processed cannabis weighing 90 grams were found inside the house, along with Ksh. 4,220 believed to be proceeds from the illegal trade.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa welcomed the ruling, linking it to renewed national efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking. He noted that a recent presidential directive has strengthened enforcement momentum across the country.

“This outcome demonstrates that no trafficker, regardless of scale or network, is beyond the reach of the law,” he stated, adding that intensified operations are yielding measurable results.

Dr Omerikwa emphasised that the ruling by Senior Resident Magistrate P.E. Nabwana underscores a tightening judicial stance against narcotics trafficking.

He highlighted the growing alignment between enforcement agencies and the judiciary as a critical factor in securing convictions. According to NACADA, this collaboration is enhancing the conversion of intelligence and evidence into successful prosecutions and effective sentencing.

NACADA affirmed its commitment to maintaining pressure on drug networks.

Senegal on the brink after elections postponed
IRSK celebrates women’s leadership at 2025 Kenya Diplomatic Awards
King Charles III sends Jamhuri Day message, reaffirms UK–Kenya ties
Narok: UDA delegates against formation of a Maasai Political party
Alarm over wave of juvenile crimes in Mombasa
Share This Article
Previous Article UNICEF UNICEF warns climate impacts on education could lead to Ksh.49T in lost earnings across Eastern, Southern Africa
- Advertisement -
Latest News
UNICEF
UNICEF warns climate impacts on education could lead to Ksh.49T in lost earnings across Eastern, Southern Africa
Africa County News
Outrage after court orders freed suspect to keep stolen items
County News NEWS
Kenya, Italy adopt 2026–2029 Action Plan to deepen strategic partnership
Africa Agriculture
Tanzania to host Miss World 2027
Culture Lifestyle

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

26 counties hardest hit by maternal deaths

County NewsNEWS

Cases of child labor on the rise in four counties

County News

Githunguri dairy farmers see gains from Tetra Pak’s silage initiative

County NewsNEWS

Kirinyaga traders to benefit from two new modern markets

Show More