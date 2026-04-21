Court hands 20-year sentence in major drug trafficking conviction

A Wamunyu court has handed down a 20-year prison sentence in a case that the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) describes as a pivotal moment in Kenya’s fight against drug trafficking.

Two suspects, a Civil Engineering student from Kabete National Polytechnic and a woman accused of delivering the cannabis, were brought before the court. The student claimed ignorance in her defence, asserting she had no access to the room where the drugs were found.

However, the court concluded that she had knowingly allowed an individual carrying contraband into a house already under surveillance for drug activities.

“The first accused cannot feign ignorance of what was going on in the house. She actively participated in the crime,” ruled Magistrate P.E. Nabwana.

The student was convicted of possession for personal use and fined Ksh. 100,000, or, in default, sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. In contrast, the second accused faced the more serious charge of trafficking. Citing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, the court determined that the quantity of cannabis recovered indicated an intent to traffic.

She was fined Ksh. 50 million, or, in default, sentenced to 20 years in prison, one of the most severe penalties imposed in recent non-capital drug cases.

The conviction follows a targeted, week-long intelligence-led operation in Kabaa, Mbiuni, where NACADA enforcement officers from Nairobi had been monitoring a house suspected of being a cannabis distribution point.

The operation culminated on 10 April 2025, when officers moved in after observing an accused individual enter the premises carrying a manila sack. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 20 bundles of unprocessed cannabis weighing 4.115 kilograms, valued at Ksh. 126,250. Additionally, 87 rolls of processed cannabis weighing 90 grams were found inside the house, along with Ksh. 4,220 believed to be proceeds from the illegal trade.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa welcomed the ruling, linking it to renewed national efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking. He noted that a recent presidential directive has strengthened enforcement momentum across the country.

“This outcome demonstrates that no trafficker, regardless of scale or network, is beyond the reach of the law,” he stated, adding that intensified operations are yielding measurable results.

Dr Omerikwa emphasised that the ruling by Senior Resident Magistrate P.E. Nabwana underscores a tightening judicial stance against narcotics trafficking.

He highlighted the growing alignment between enforcement agencies and the judiciary as a critical factor in securing convictions. According to NACADA, this collaboration is enhancing the conversion of intelligence and evidence into successful prosecutions and effective sentencing.

NACADA affirmed its commitment to maintaining pressure on drug networks.