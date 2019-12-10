Court upholds impeachment Kisumu former Speaker Onyango Oloo

Written By: KNA
The Employment and Labour Relations court has upheld the county assembly of Kisumu’s decision to impeach former Speaker Onyango Oloo.

In his ruling Tuesday, Justice Nduma Nderi said the impeachment was done in accordance with the law.

He said Oloo was properly served with a notice of impeachment and was removed from office by 42 MCAs.

The judged dismissed the petition on grounds that it lacked merit.

Addressing the media after the ruling, Oloo said he was dissatisfied with the outcome of the case vowing to challenge the verdict at the Court of Appeal.

MCA’s allied to the acting speaker Elisha Oraro thronged the streets in song and dance to celebrate the win.

Oloo, a former Jubilee Party point man in Kisumu was impeached on September 19, 2019, after being accused of abuse of office, unlawful suspension of MCAs.

The impeachment came after he was indicted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over the 2.5 billion shillings Lake Basin Development Authority Mall scandal.

