Courts bars Kiambu County from implementing Ksh1.4 billion supplementary budget

Written By: Jackie Wambiru/ Felicity
19

High Court Judge James Makau has issued conservatory orders baring Kiambu County Government from implementing a 1.4 billion supplementary budget.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has suffered a major setback after the high court stopped utilization of 1.4 billion shillings released by the treasury as supplementary budget.

The court halted use of the funds citing failure to abide by the laws.

Kiambu County MCAs welcomed the move arguing that Waititu does not consult them in pertinent issues affecting the county.

High Court Judge James Makau issued the conservatory orders after a group of former members of the Finance, Budget and Appropriation Committee of the County Assembly filed a petition stating Governor Ferdinand Waititu had signed into law the appropriation Bill 2019 without following the law.

County Legislators led by Stanley Kiarie lauded the decision by the Court saying this was a milestone for Kiambu County.

The group called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to implement the report by the Auditor General in the County Assembly and have the executive investigated.

Justice Makau directed that the County Government of Kiambu and the Controller of Budget file their response to the petition within seven days and the matter be mentioned on Tuesday next week for further directions.

Meanwhile, the Government has been urged to increase funding of infrastructural projects in public schools to cater for the increased number of enrolments.

Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gabriel Kago, said currently a number of schools in the area have been stretched beyond capacity and there was urgent need to expand classrooms to create a conducive learning environment for pupils.

Speaking at Githunguri Township primary school in Kiambu during a prize giving day, Kago said the CDF kitty will continue being used to facilitate development of infrastructure in all public schools.

He said unless the government moves in to expand the existing infrastructure in schools the much talked 100 transition rate from primary to secondary schools will be meaningless as there will be no quality education in the country but enrollment numbers.

