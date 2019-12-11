Court extends restraining orders against KTDA factories’ directors

High court has extended the restraining orders against KTDA Factories’ Directors to February 2020.

The application was made by three tea farmers namely Joseph Mbote of Makomboki Tea Factory, Peterson Gathua of Njunu Tea Factory and Samson Wairugu of Kiru Tea Factory.

On 7th November 2019, under the Fair Administration Act in a matter of the election of the directors under the constituent factories of KTDA holdings and ultimately the election of the directors of KTDA holdings.

In their petition, the farmers decried the opaque manner in which KTDA has been conducting factory elections, in essence making these elections predetermined selection of officials, rather than transparent elections.

Kenya Tea Sector Lobby identified what ails the management of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and one that puts a threat to the whole sector collapsing is the lack of ethical adherence to corporate governance that is driven by poor leadership at the factory levels, as occasioned by the opaque election process.

The petitioners, in representing the over 620,000 tea farmers in Kenya, believe that proper elections of directors will bring logical and deserved leadership at the factory levels, resulting in visionary and ethical leadership at KTDA Holdings Limited.

Upon hearing their petition of 7th November 2019, Justice J. A. Makau issued conservatory orders restraining the nominees resulting from the “shady” KTDA factory and zonal elections from assuming the position of directors, pending inter-parties hearing of the application before Hon. Mr. Justice W Korir.

Since this ruling, KTDA has moved to various courts, carelessly spending farmers money in an attempt to abuse the court process and hence the reason their application to have the orders set aside on 25th November were struck out by Justice W. Korir.

On Tuesday 10th December 2019, the court extended the orders restraining the director from assuming office until 20th February 2020, when the ruling will be delivered.

“We urge our tea farmers to stay put until the ruling and desist from any urge to uproot tea bushes as a result of the frustration brought by the malpractices by KTDA,” said Kenya Tea Sector Lobby.

Adding that “As a lobby group, we are committed to reinstate the glory of this key sector.”