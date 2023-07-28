Court lifts order suspending implementation of Finance Act, 2023

The Court of Appeal has lifted an order suspending the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023.

The appellate court ruled that the government, who appealed the suspension through the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu, has satisfied the twin principles to warrant the grant of the orders sought.

Justice Mohamed Warsame, Kathurima M’Inoti and Hello Omondi had set the date of ruling after Ndungu said the suspension of the act is affecting government operations.

Ndungu pleaded with the court saying there will be a budgetary crisis if the order is not lifted.

The court noted that there will be serious irreversible economic consequences if the stay of the conservatory orders is not granted.

The three judges said that the appeal will be heard and determined within 60 days.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has already appointed a three-judge bench that will hear and determine the case challenging the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023 filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

The three are justices David Majanja, Lawrence Mogambi and Christine Meoli.