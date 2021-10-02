Court: Man linked to death of Baringo girl has case to answer

Kabarnet Law Court on Friday ruled that a 51-year-old man accused of causing the death of a 10-year-old girl has a case to answer.

The accused, Haron Cherono, who is facing manslaughter charges is alleged to have committed the heinous act this year on July 24 at around 1pm at their rural home in Baringo Central within Baringo County.

Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Biwott who presided over the case said he arrived at that conclusion after hearing 10 prosecution witnesses who proved the case against the accused.

“The police had prepared to charge the accused with defilement but changed to manslaughter after the death of the minor, p3 form and post-mortem has been produced, which has established the cause of her death,” Biwott said.

Government pathologist Dr. Wangare Wambugu who conducted the post-mortem on the deceased, noted that the minor had died due to renal dysfunction resulting from sexual assault.

The pathologist noted that the minor whom she examined on August 3, 2021, had swollen lower legs plus an absence of hymen and chest cavity.

“I examined a minor approximately 10 years with a diaper, whose body had decomposed and upon examining I found that the cause of the death was renal dysfunction and that her kidney was infected,” Wangare said.

Benjamin Kendagor, a clinical officer at Baringo county referral hospital said that the case was first reported to him on May 19, where a P3 form was filled which, he produced in court.

The court heard that the minor’s teacher noticed that the girl was having difficulties when walking because her uncle had been allegedly defiling her.

The case will be brought back to court on October 04, 2021, for a hearing of the defense.