Court of Appeal delivers judgements through video link

The Court of Appeal has for the first time delivered decisions through video link enabled by the skype technology, following the outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic in the country.

Court of Appeal Judge Hannah Okwengu sitting in Nairobi read the judgments and rulings for 18 criminal appeal matters that were transmitted through a video link to Kodiaga and Kibos Maximum Prisons where the appellants in criminal appeals are currently held.

The Judge delivered 40 other decisions for civil appeals and civil applications through emails to parties.

The Court of Appeal adopted the use of technology to mitigate the spread of the Corona Virus.

The judgments and rulings are for matters heard in all Court of Appeal stations across the Country.

All other courts in the country have adopted the use of technology in hearing cases and delivering judgments and rulings.

Other measures the Judiciary has put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus include conducting court sessions in the open, provision of protective gears to staff and using sanitizers.

This is in line with the National Council on the Administration of Justice decisions to scale down court activities while ensuring that justice continues to be dispensed in a timely and efficient manner