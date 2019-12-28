Court of Appeal Judge Justice Otieno Odek laid to rest

Court of Appeal Judge Prof James Aggrey Otieno Odek was on Friday laid to rest in an emotional ceremony at his home in Memba village, Rarieda in Siaya County.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Attorney-General Paul Kihara were among hundreds of people who attended the burial.

Mourners described the late Justice Odek as a brilliant and hardworking man whose services will be missed not only in the judiciary but by the entire country.

The Chief Justice who led several judges and magistrates and other judicial staff said Justice Odek will be remembered for the formulation of the judicial policy when he took over as the head of the Judicial Training Institute.

He said that Odek’s meticulous rise in the judiciary upon admission to the bar in 1988 was due to the hard work he exhibited.

Odek was found dead on December 16 at his Groovehut apartment in Kisumu by his official driver after he delayed reporting on duty.

A post-mortem report revealed that he died due to a blood clot in one of his legs. Justice Odek was born in 1963.

The late Odek studied at Uasin Gishu high school then later joined the University of Nairobi where he attained a Bachelor of Law degree with first-class honours in 1987.

He is survived by a widow Mrs. Anne Rebbeca Achieng and three sons.