Court of Appeal stops reggae

by KBC Videos

The Building Bridge Initiative is now dead. In an 11 hour judgment the seven judge bench of the appellate court centered its ruling that the Kenya constitution was anchored in a foundation with building blocks which can only be amended through a constituent power and not the route the BBI was taking. The court in a judgment delivered by its President Daniel Musinga held that President Uhuru Kenyatta had no place under the constitution to initiate a popular initiative and that IEBC was not properly constituted to undertake any meaningful decision touching on a referendum. Those desatisfied however can still seek solace at the Supreme Court.

  

Latest posts

Spotlight Artiste: Shiksha hosts an upcoming artists Ruguru on #EasyFriday

KBC Videos

Raila concedes Court of Appeal ruling on BBI

KBC Videos

Celebrations erupt in Eldoret after Court of Appeal stopped reggae

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More