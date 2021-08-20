Court of Appeal stops reggae

The Building Bridge Initiative is now dead. In an 11 hour judgment the seven judge bench of the appellate court centered its ruling that the Kenya constitution was anchored in a foundation with building blocks which can only be amended through a constituent power and not the route the BBI was taking. The court in a judgment delivered by its President Daniel Musinga held that President Uhuru Kenyatta had no place under the constitution to initiate a popular initiative and that IEBC was not properly constituted to undertake any meaningful decision touching on a referendum. Those desatisfied however can still seek solace at the Supreme Court.