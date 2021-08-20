Court of Appeal upholds High Court’s judgment invalidating BBI

The decision by the High Court to render the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process null and void has been validated by the Court of Appeal.

The country’s second-highest court ruled that the outcome of the BBI process – the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020, was unconstitutional citing ‘usurpation of the people’s exercise of sovereign power.’

In its final orders on the appeal against the May 13, 2021 ruling, the Appellate Court affirmed, first and foremost, that the basic structure doctrine is applicable in Kenya.

In the orders read by Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, the judges maintained that the basic structure doctrine limits the amendment power as set out in articles 255 and 257 of the Constitution.

“Basic structure can only be altered through the primary constituent power which must include four sequential processes namely civil education, public participation and collection of views, constituent assembly debate and ultimately a referendum.” Justice Musinga declared

While upholding the High Court’s judgment, the seven judges further concurred that the President does not have authority under the Constitution to initiate changes to the Constitution and that a constitutional amendment can only be initiated by Parliament through a parliamentary initiative under article 256 or through a popular initiative under article 257 of the constitution.

The judges further ruled that the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Taskforce Report, the BBI Steering Committee, has no legal capacity to initiate any action towards promoting constitutional changes under article 257 of the constitution.

“The Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 cannot be subjected to a referendum in the absence of evidence of continuous voter registration by the independent electoral and boundaries commission.” Read the order by the judges

In rejecting the appeal by BBI promoters, the judges noted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) does not have the requisite quorum for purposes of carrying out its business of the proposed referendum including the verification whether the initiative as submitted by the building bridges secretariat is supported by the requisite number of registered voters in accordance with article 257(4) of the constitution.

“At the time of the launched of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 and the collection of endorsement signatures, there was neither a legislation governing the collection, presentation and verification of signatures nor adequate legal regulatory to govern the conduct of a referendum,” The judges added

The judges further delivered a grave indictment on County Assemblies and Parliament noting that they cannot as part of their constitutional mandate change the content of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 initiated through a popular initiative

What’s more, the judges agreed with the High Court that the second schedule to the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 was unconstitutional and cannot purport to predetermine the allocation of the proposed additional 70 constituencies and to direct the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on its function of constituency delimitation.