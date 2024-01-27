Court official arrested for demanding Ksh400,000 bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Court official based at the Makadara Law Courts for demanding Ksh400,000 bribe.

Abdifatah Mahamud Hassan who is attached to the Traffic Registry demanded the bribe from a complainant to facilitate the printing and issuance of Court Proceedings.

Hassan was apprehended after receiving a downpayment of Ksh50,000.

The suspect is currently being detained at Kilimani Police Station.

He expected to be processed at the EACC Police Station, today, pending arraignment.