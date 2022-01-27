Court officials injured in attack by al-Shabaab militants in Lamu

More security personnel have been deployed to Lamu following an attack by suspected al Shabaab terrorists at Lango la Simba area near Nyongoro.

Police said a team of court officials were shot at and injured by the gunmen as they headed to Garsen town from Kipini Mobile Court at around 5.50 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, the first two vehicles, including one that is used in the construction of the Lapsset road, were attacked, but the drivers managed to drive through and escaped with deflated tyres.

Officials said those in the third vehicle, who included the driver, Garsen Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich, court prosecutor, court assistant, clerk and two police officers, also came under attack.

Security officers responded immediately and repulsed the attackers.

Coast regional commissioner John Elungata, said they have deployed more officers in the area to address the threat.

The incident comes days after the gang attacked and burnt eight vehicles used in the construction of the Lamu-Garissa LAPSSET road.

Elsewhere in Lamu, one fisherman from Kiwayu Island drowned in a boating accident with two of his colleagues narrowly escaping death after their boat capsized at the Mlango wa Chano area in Lamu East constituency.

Mohammed Arafat 31, died on Tuesday evening while he was fishing with two of his regular fishing party Mohammed Mbwana Bwana, 46 and Mohammed Zein, 40 when their boat capsized following strong monsoon waves that tipped over the fishing vessel.

Speaking to the press following the incident, Kiwayu Beach Management Unit Chairman Hashim Lali revealed that the two survivors managed to save themselves by swimming close to the shores, where a rescue team managed to pull them to safety.

The drowning incident comes in the wake of last weekend’s incident in which a boat capsized in Ras Kitau area, with all four fishermen being saved.

Lamu Kenya Maritime Authority Coordinator Alex Munga, has issued an alert that there will be strong monsoon winds with a speed of 22-30 knots that could prove hazardous for small boats that would wish to go deep sea in pursuit of more catch.

Lamu County Kenya Meteorological department has also issued a similar advisory warning small fishing vessels against venturing too deep into the ocean due to strong winds.