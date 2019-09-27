Court okays inclusion of Mzee Kenyatta’s image in new currency

The High court has okayed the inclusion of the image of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta on the new currency notes dealing a blow to petitioners who had challenged the legality of the image.

In the ruling Justices, George Kimondo and Ashnat Ongeri ruled that the image of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta used in the new currency is part of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and not a portrait as argued.

It is a win for the Central Bank of Kenya which has been embroiled in a legal suit with several petitioners over the rollout of the new currency.

The bone of contention being a picture of Kenya’s founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s in the new generation banknotes.

the judges in dismissing the claim the image was a portrait, also ruled that Central Bank of Kenya has the mandate and discretion to withdraw the 1000 notes despite having not gone through a public participation exercise.

In the case the petitioners challenged the rollout of the new currency by the Central Bank of Kenya accusing saying the demonetization of the 1000 notes by 1st October is not supported by any provisions in the law.

Meanwhile, the high court has dismissed a case filed by suspended Judge Martin Muya challenging a decision by the Judicial Service Commission to have him investigated over allegations of gross misconduct.

Justice Maureen Onyango ruled that JSC acted in accordance with the constitution.

According to the court, Muya was given a fair hearing and therefore it’s the tribunal that will decide his fate.

In the case Muya wanted the court to invalidate any tribunal formed by the president to probe him for misconduct.

Finally the pretrial conference in the case where Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and eight others are accused of embezzling Ksh 588 million from county coffers failed to kick off at the anticorruption court after the defence lawyers said they were yet to receive documentary evidence to be used by the prosecution in the case.

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi was forced to adjourn the pre-trial of the case until 18th October directing the prosecution to supply the defence with all the necessary documents required in the case.