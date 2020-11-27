Court okays interment of late Matungu MP remains, burial set for December 5

The body of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga will finally be interred after the Court lifted orders stopping funeral plans pending the hearing of a case filed by a woman claiming to have been in a relationship with the late MP.

Further the court ordered the parties to meet with their respective pathologist at Lee Funeral home later in the afternoon for purposes of collecting samples for DNA analysis.

Two widows of the late Matungu MP, through lawyer Patrick Lutta, had moved to court seeking to have the orders lifted in a case filed by Agnes Wangui.

Christabel Murunga and Grace Murunga argued that the delay in the burial plans was causing the family unnecessary anguish.

The two had argued that Wangui’s prayers in the petition shouldn’t delay the burial saying, “The sooner the deceased is left to rest in peace the better for everybody.”

The burial of the late MP which was slated for 28th November was stopped by the Court after Wangui filed a petition claiming she was in a seven-year relationship with the MP which bore them two children, a boy and a girl.

She had asked the Court to order the collection of DNA samples from the deceased and the two minors to ascertain their paternity.

Wangui alleges that they had a plan to solemnize their union under the Agikuyu customs before the MP died saying he had bought him land in Karen where he was planning to build her a home.