Court orders 21-day remand for suspect in Wells Fargo Manager’s murder

A Siaya court has ordered that a 25-year-old suspect, linked to the murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Willys Ayieko, remain in police custody for 21 days to allow for further investigation.

Victor Okoth Ouma, apprehended in Nairobi’s Dandora area, will be held at the Railways Police Station in Kisumu.

The decision followed a request from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), represented by State Counsel Evans Soita, who initially sought a 30-day detention period.

Siaya Magistrate Jacob Mkala ruled for 21 days, scheduling a case mention for November 21, 2024.

The case progresses as the DCI confirmed the recovery of Ayieko’s firearm and the arrest of a second suspect, a woman found with a man who escaped during an exchange of gunfire in Wagai, Gem constituency.

In his application, Soita argued that investigators need additional time to gather evidence and locate accomplices.

He also cited security concerns, noting Ouma’s pending robbery with violence case in Siaya and other investigations linked to reports at Ugunja and Yala police stations.

Soita further sought court orders for Airtel Kenya to provide call logs and details associated with the suspect’s phone line.

Inspector Oliver Nabonwa, the investigating officer, informed the court that Ouma was captured at his rented residence in Dandora, Nairobi.

A multi-agency task force, comprising the DCI, police, and homicide detectives, linked Ouma to the crime scene through forensic analysis.

In his ruling, Magistrate Mkala stated that while bail is a right, it is not absolute.

“Based on the submissions from the state counsel and the investigating officer, Inspector Oliver Nabonwa, the respondent shall be held at the Railways Police Station in Kisumu for 21 days to allow the police to complete their investigations,” ruled Mkala.

Mkala also directed Airtel Kenya to provide the investigators with call logs and subscriber information related to the suspect’s cell phone.

Additionally, he ordered a forensic examination of a mobile phone, specifically a Redmi Note, in connection with the case.