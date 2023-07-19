Court orders deportation of British terror convict Jermaine Grant

The High Court at Mombasa has ordered the deportation of the jailed British terrorist Jermaine John Grant upon completion of his sentence.

Justice Anne Ong’injo directed the Cabinet Secretary responsible for immigration to institute for removal of Grant from Kenya to Britain in accordance with the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act.

The DPP through Assistant DPP Jami Yamina filed the application stating that the deportation order had not been issued when he was sentenced by the lower court.

Prosecution Counsel Ngiri Wangui told Ong’injo that Grant was removed from Kenya and should remain out of Kenya upon completion of his sentence or imprisonment.

Grant told the court during a virtual hearing Wednesday that he has no objection to being deported to Britain.

In her ruling, Ong’injo allowed the DPP’s application and directed that Grant be repatriated to his country of his origin.

The Briton was convicted and sentenced to a nine-year jail term for being in the country illegally and trying to acquire Kenyan citizenship in 2015.

Grant was further sentenced to four years for being in possession of explosives and planning a terror attack in 2019 but the court directed that he serve both sentences concurrently.

Grant was sharing an apartment at the time of his arrest with another Briton, Samantha Lewthwaite. Dubbed the “White Widow”, she had been married to one of four suicide bombers who carried out deadly attacks on public transport in London on July 7, 2005, prosecutors said.

Lewthwaite is still at large and is wanted in Kenya on charges of possession of explosives and conspiracy.

By Haniel Mengistu