Court orders IEBC to conduct Kiagu Ward by-elections

The High Court has ordered Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) to include Chama Cha Kazi candidate Milton Mwenda in Kiagu Ward by-election in Meru County.

In the ruling delivered on Thursday, the court further ordered the IEBC to conduct the by-elections and include Milton Mwenda in the ballot papers.

IEBC had disqualified the Chama Cha Kazi candidate from participating in the mini poll following a petition filed by United Democratic Alliance’s South Imenti Coordinator.

Early this month, IEBC suspended the ongoing voter registration exercise in some parts of the country after the High Court issued conservatory orders restraining the commission from conducting a by-election pending an application for Judicial Review.

In a statement, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati, however, said arrangements had been made to conduct the exercise in the said electoral areas once the by-elections and legal petitions are concluded.

The by-election scheduled for October 14, 2021 was pushed to a later date.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Eunice Karegi in May this year.