Court orders mental assessment for minor facing murder charge

A Machakos court has ordered for a mental assessment at the Machakos Level 5 hospital on a 15-year-old girl alleged to have murdered a fellow teenager in a vicious love triangle.

Machakos High Court Deputy Registrar, Eric Onalo also directed that the class eight girl be taken to the Machakos Children Rescue Center awaiting the start of the case on December 1, 2020 when she will plead to the charges.

The ruling followed a request by the Investigating Officer Catherine Kinoti to grant the prosecution more time to conclude investigations on the case that left residents of Mwala Sub County in shock.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly strangled a 14 year old girl. Detectives believe the incident took place on November 16, and that the two girls could have been fighting over a boyfriend.

On the same day, the suspect who is a pupil at Kaitha Primary School in Wamunyu location led Police to the scene of crime where a brown rope which the girl is suspected to have used in committing the offence was found.

The body of the deceased is said to have been undressed first to create the impression that the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Police have also arrested the boy at the center of the love triangle to aid in carrying out investigations

“The suspect pointed out the murder weapon a strong rope, brown in colour which was about 150m away from the crime scene. The rope was hidden under dry thorny bushes which she used to strangle the deceased,” read the police statement.

This comes amidst cases of indiscipline among teenagers since the closure of schools due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Lower Eastern Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) chairman, Sheikh Anas Ali Abdala attributed the recent rise in teenage delinquencies to poor parenting and adoption of western culture and ideologies.

He said many parents have delegated the role of bringing up their children to social media platforms where the young ones can easily access explicit pornographic materials and learn other antisocial behaviors such as alcoholism and substance abuse.

“Since the closure of madrassa and Sunday school classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many children have resorted to the internet and the social media as a pass time activity in order to kill time now that they are not in school.” He cited

The cleric was reacting to the rounding up of 44 children aged between 11 and 17 years by Police in a residential house in Mountain View Estate in Nairobi over the weekend.