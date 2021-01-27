Court orders mental assessment for suspect in Lawyer Koki’s murder

A Machakos court has ordered for mental assessment test on suspect in the murder of lawyer Elizabeth Koki before he can stand trial.

Christian Kadima, a Nigerian citizen, is the main suspect in the gruesome murder of the city laywer and will be remanded at the Machakos GK prison awaiting arraignment on 3rd February,2021.

Machakos High Court Deputy Registrar, Erick Analo in a ruling directed the suspect to undergo a COVID-19 test as required by health regulations before the date.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had earlier on requested the court to have the suspect held for 14 days to enable police complete investigations into the matter.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The remains of Koki were interred on January 22 at her ex-husband’s home in Miti Mingi area in Nakuru County.

Her lifeless body was found in her house located in Syokimau area in Machakos County on January 8, 2021.

Postmortem examination on the deceased body by government pathologist Dr. Johansen Odour revealed that Koki may have been strangled to death by her killers.

The presence of visible scratch marks around the lawyer’s neck, suggested she may have attempted to free herself from her attacker.

Police arrested Kadima immediately after reports that he was spotted leaving the victim’s house before the murder was discovered.

Tell Us What You Think