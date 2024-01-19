Sniper's body was discovered on 16th December, 2023 in Mutonga River, Tharaka Nithi after he went missing for two weeks.

Court orders mental assessment for two suspects linked to Sniper’s murder

Two suspects implicated in the murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, also known as Sniper, will be detained for an additional 7 days pending a mental assessment.

This follows a directive by the Kiambu High Court Deputy Registrar Jackline Karani, who ordered a psychiatrist assessment for each suspect to determine their fitness to stand trial.

Vincent Mureithi Kirimi Alias Supuu and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai Alias Tali will remain in custody at Muthaiga Police Station until January 29, when they are scheduled to appear in court for plea taking.

On Thursday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed that there was sufficient evidence to sustain the charge of murder against the two suspects.

Additionally, the ODPP has filed a case against five other suspects currently pending before Kibera Law Courts.

The Meru blogger was reported missing on December 2, 2023, and his body was discovered dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.

A postmortem conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Odour showed that he had been strangled to death.