Court orders prosecution to provide Humphrey lawyers with documents

The court has ordered the prosecution in the criminal case against business magnate Humphrey Kariuki, to supply defence lawyers with witness statements and other documentary evidence they intend to use in the case against kariuki before 26th September.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku said the prosecution ought to have provided the documents immediately Kariuki and his co -accused were charged on August 19.

Humphrey Kariuki defence lawyers led by Counsel Cecil Miller, Kioko Kilukumi and Benard Nzakya, told the Court that the prosecution has failed to provide them with the documents to enable them prepare for the case.

“The witness statements and other documentary evidence held by prosecution are very crucial to the accused and the defence lawyers in prosecution of the case” they said.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda told the Court they needed more time to supply witness statements and other documentary evidence to be used in the case and promised to provide them by 16th September.

Kariuki and his co-directors of African spirits and beverages have denied criminal charges of alleged tax evasion amounting to 41 billion shillings.

He presented himself to court following summons and is out on a cash bail of 11 million shillings with an alternative bond of 20 million shillings.

According to prosecution 26 witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case.