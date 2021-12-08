Court orders reinstatement of 115 Laikipia County employees

A Nakuru court has ordered the Laikipia County government to reinstate on the payroll 115 retrenched employees absorbed from the defunct Rumuruti Town Council at the onset of devolution in 2013.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labor Relations Court said the dismissal was unlawful and unfair and directed the county to reinstate all the sacked employees and pay them nine-year salary arrears.

“The claimants having been appointed under the repealed Local Government Act, became employees of the county government of Laikipia. They could only be terminated as per the provision of the County Government Act and upon following due process,” Justice Wasilwa stated while delivering her judgment virtually.

She said the employees were verbally sacked and no termination letter was issued to them and further issued a permanent restraining order barring Laikipia County from dismissing the sacked employees from their jobs.

“The function of local authorities is the function of the county governments. Staff of local authorities, who are public servants, appointed by or under delegation from the PSC automatically become county government staff,” Wasilwa said.

The workers have been battling the Laikipia County Government in court for their reinstatement for nine years and filed a lawsuit on November 4, 2013 claiming unfair termination of their services.

Among those sacked were casual laborers. They have been camping at County offices urging the Ndiritu Muriithi administration to honour court orders and reinstate them back to employment.