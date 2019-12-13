Court orders Treasury to disperse withheld funds to counties

The National Treasury has been ordered by the High court to disperse all withheld funds allocated to County governments.

Constitutional and Human rights division Judge Weldon Korir while issuing the directive set January 28th as the date for the review of the compliance order by the court.

The case petition was filed by the Council of Governors through its Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya on 11th December.

In the application certified as urgent, the Council of Governors had requested the court to compel the National Treasury to make monthly payments to counties to avoid financial crises in the devolved units of governance.

Some counties had not received funds since November this year, money that ought to be released by 15th of every month in line with the Public Finance Management Act 0f 2012.

The council faulted National Treasury for delaying the disbursement of funds claiming it used pending bills owed by counties as an excuse to withhold the funds.

On December 9th this year the council had received a letter from treasury that had listed 20 counties

Kisumu, Nakuru, Meru, Muranga, Taita Taveta, Mandera, Samburu, Busia, Kisii ,Turkana, Lamu, Wajir, kitui, West Pokot, Siaya ,Bungoma, Transzoia, Embu, Kakamega, and Marsabit which had not complied with the issue of pending bills.

A mention for compliance is slated for 28th January 2020.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie who is facing a murder charge has sued the state and the commissioner of prisons for treating him in an inhuman way.

Jowie filed the case under a certificate of urgency on Friday.

He wants the court to direct the Commissioner of Prisons to escort him to Kiambu police station to report the incident where he claims he was assaulted by prison officers.

He also wants the state and the commissioner of prisons to desist from subjecting him to inhumane and degrading treatment.

Jowie claims he received death threats and was physically assaulted by officers at Kamiti maximum prison.

Jowie will remain in prison as the court is set to rule on his bail application on February 13, 2020.

Jowie alongside journalist Jacque Maribe are charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.