Court dismisses Aukot’s petition challenging appointment of BBI members

The petition by the Third Way Alliance Party challenging the president’s decision to appoint a steering committee to implement the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional review process has been dismissed by the High Court.

Justice John Mativo noted that the president exercised his executive powers and the court cannot challenge them.

Third Way Alliance party claimed that the BBI task force members were not vetted and the public was not involved in the decision as required by law.

In declining their request Justice John Mativo of the constitutional court noted the head of state was justified in forming the BBI task force and was within the law and hence the petition did not pass the threshold.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Aukot had also challenged the finances being used by the taskforce.

The court held that there was no evidence adduced before it to make a decision that the appointment of the Task Force was meant to misuse public funds.

He now says he will scrutinize the judgment to decide the way forward.

Elsewhere, three suspects charged together with Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa in the multibillion shillings fake weapons deal got a reprieve after the court revised their bond terms.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot reduced their cash bail from 1million shillings to 200,000 shillings after the defense made an application for review on Tuesday.

The three had claimed that the 1 million shillings cash bail was exorbitant.

Daniel Otieno, Clifford Okoth, Kennedy Oyoo and Crispin Oduor alongside Echesa are facing 15 counts of fraud and forgery and have been in custody since they were charged last month.

Meanwhile, the steering committee on the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce report has Wednesday received recommendations from various stakeholders.

The committee held a validation meeting with Kenya Institute of Supplies Management-KISM, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Union-KMPDU, Ford Kenya Party, and Kenya National Fire Brigades Association-KENFIBA where it received recommendations from each of the groups regarding the 9-point agenda in the BBI Report.

KMPDU urged the committee to, among other things, include an allocation of 15 percent of the national revenue to healthcare in the final report noting that this will facilitate access of universal healthcare for all Kenyans.

The union also recommended an amendment to Chapter Fifteen of the Constitution to establish the Healthcare Service Commission as an independent commission complete with its composition of membership.

On its part, KENFIBA recommended the transfer of the fire brigade department back to the national government noting that the devolved units have failed to manage the department effectively.