Court prohibits proposed decision to lease JKIA pending judicial review

The High Court has granted the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) request for leave to file a judicial review to challenge the Kenya Airports Authority’s (KAA) decision to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Airport Holdings for 30 years.

The court further issued a stay prohibiting any person from implementing or acting on the privately initiated Adani proposal over JKIA pending the conclusion of the court case.

In a statement from the Judiciary, the matter shall be mentioned on 8th of October 2024 with a view to securing a judgement date.

Earlier Monday, the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) discredited some of the proposals by Adani Airport Holdings in its quest to lease the JKIA from the government.

IEK termed some of the proposals as not an immediate priority for the aerodrome which currently handles 10 million travelers, and is projected to hit 23 million during the proposed 30 years lease period to 2054.

“While external expertise and investment can be beneficial, it is essential to evaluate whether the involvement of external parties is necessary for all aspects of modernization. Local engineers and companies could handle many technical aspects, ensuring that the knowledge and benefits remain within the country proposes to modernize the airport using a 3-phased approach,” said Shammah Kiteme, IEK President.

In its proposal, the Indian firm targets to modernize JKIA in three phases, 2024-2028, 2029-2035 and 2046-2054.

The first phase will cover construction of a new terminal with a capacity of 8 million travelers and Aprons Taxiways, refurbishment of current terminals, a 4 by 4 lane at the airport to simplify linking the two terminals and Construction of a grade car park, utility block and a City Side Development (CSD), consisting of many hotel and Construction of a grade car park, utility block and a City Side Development (CSD), consisting of many hotel.

“The proposal seems to mainly focus on the City Side Development (CSD). There is much focus on the setting aside of 30 acres for the CSD. This will not solve the immediate issues facing the airport, but rather tap into the opportunities that should follow the growth and expansion of the airport,” says Kiteme.

“The construction of hotels and malls is set to start almost immediately after the lease is signed, and this is not a priority,” he adds.

The firm also target among other things improve current taxiways, construct a remote aircraft parking stands, expand main terminal building to handle 8 million passengers , construct a contact and remote aircraft stands and equip the airside facility with a CAT I system.

Additional reporting by Ronald Owili

