Court reinstates Abdi Mohamud as Wajir governor

The High Court in Meru has reinstated Mohamed Abdi Mohamud as Governor of Wajir.

The Court ruled that the process of removing Mohamud was unlawful and the swearing of Deputy Governor Ahmed Mukhtar was null and void.

According to the court, the county assembly did not provide evidence of public participation in the removal of Governor Mohamud.

Governor Mohamud was impeached on allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and financial impropriety.

37 MCAs voted in favour of the impeachment motion while 10 opposed his removal from office in April 2021.

The Senate upheld the County Assembly’s decision to eject him from office, prompting the Governor to seek redress in court.

The Wajir County Assembly alleged that the governor “had caused the health sector to run into disarray that had compromised right to the highest attainable health standards; and also that, “over Ksh.2.4 billion had been allocated to the department of medical service but the county referral hospital lab could not conduct COVID-19 tests due to faulty test kits and lack of reagents.

In his defense, the governor denied that healthcare in Wajir had suffered under his leadership adding that the allegations levelled against him do not meet the threshold of impeachment.

Elsewhere Issack Ibrein Robow, the driver of the two Cuban Doctors who were kidnapped in 2019 has been found guilty of committing a terrorist act.

The court found that the driver was actively involved in the kidnapping and abetting of a terrorist act. Robow will be detained awaiting sentencing on 2nd of March 2022.