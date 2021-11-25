Court reinstates nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

The DCI Director George Kinoti has been elected to serve as a member of the Interpol Executive Committee for a three-year term during the 89th session of Interpol’s General Assembly held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday. Kinoti will serve together with Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Elemam of Sudan. Their work will include supervising the execution of the decisions of the General Assembly, as well as preparing the agenda for sessions of the General Assembly. The appointment came on a day the court declined to suspend a 4-month sentence imposed on the DCI for contempt of court.

