Court reinstates nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

The High Court has reinstated former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

High Court Judge Joseph Sergon also set aside the determination of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that allowed the removal of Mwaura from the Senate which was later handed to former Samburu senator Sammy Leshore.

Justice Sergon in his ruling, argued that the Tribunal did not offer the Senator fair hearing and hence the decision to strike him off the list of senators was wrong, unlawful and unjust.

The court also found the decision by the ruling Jubilee Party’s National Disciplinary Committee did not follow due process and was unlawful. Justice Sergon further quashed a gazette notice replacing Mwaura in the Senate.

The Judge stated that Jubilee’s party Tribunal proceedings failed to establish the manner in which Mwaura was disloyal to the party. Alluding to this, the judge affirmed that the Tribunal erred in its justification of removing Mwaura from the Senate.

Among the many accusations faulted against Mwaura included advancing the political narratives of UDA party affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Mwaura was among a list of six senators who had been expelled over the alleged violation of the party’s constitution, among them Millicent Omanga, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow, Naomi Waqo and the late Victor Prengei.