Court reinstates Nyandarua Speaker pending petition hearing

The High Court in Nakuru has reinstated ousted Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome pending the hearing and determination of a petition he has filed.

Justice H Chemitei further ordered security agencies in Nyandarua County to ensure the Nyandarua County Assembly resumes operations forthwith.

“It is hereby ordered that the Nyandarua County Assembly gates are opened unconditionally and that the County Assembly precincts remain accessible to the applicant (Speaker) and the Assembly members of staff, to allow for resumption of normal business of the Assembly pending the hearing and determination of a petition herein,” He ruled.

The Court further ordered the 1st respondent a Zachary Mwangi Njeru or his agents to as a matter of priority and within 48hrs hand over the mace of the Nyandarua County Assembly as well as the Speakers official car to the applicant or the acting clerk in the County Assembly unconditionally.

Justice Chemitei also warned the 1st respondent Zachary Mwangi Njeru, 2nd respondent Wambui Kingori, 3rd respondent Elizabeth Wanjiku, 4th respondent John Dube and the 5th respondent Benson Leparmorijo against disobeying the Court saying the 5 had already been found to be in contempt of earlier orders issued on 29th April.