Embattled KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion has extended an olive branch to union officials after the courts reinstated him as Secretary-General.

Sossion is calling on union officials to resume work saying he holds no grudge against those who instigated his illegal ouster.

Sossion in a lone press briefing at the KNUT headquarters called for a ceasefire to the wrangles at the union saying he holds no grudge against those who purportedly ousted him, calling on them to unite and work together for the sake of the teachers and learners.

Sossion has been in and out of the courts seeking to remain in office, following a move by the register of societies to deregister him as the Secretary-General of the union.

Sossion moved to court on Monday to challenge a move by the union national executive council to oust him, querying the legality of the meeting.

Justice Helen Wasilwa gave him temporary relief on Monday by reinstating him as the Secretary-General and allowing him access to his office and the union’s bank accounts pending the outcome of the case.

Meanwhile, NEC has also moved to court seeking Sossion barred from accessing the union’s bank accounts.

Both applications will be heard on Tuesday, September 3.