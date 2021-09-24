Court rules CAS Chris Obure has case to answer

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure has a case to answer in the Ksh1.2 billion scandal.

The trial Magistrate Anne Mwangi found him with a case to answer in the Anglo Leasing graft charges involving procurement of VSAT satellite for Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

The Anti-corruption Court put CAS Obure and three others on their defense.

This is after Office of the Director Of Public Prosecutions proved beyond reasonable doubt that they have a case to answer in procurement of a multi million Postal Corporation data network services.

Obure through his lawyer Gibson Kimani sought to be given more time to decide on the mode of defence evidence they intend to tender.

Obure alongside former information PS Sammy Kyungu, Samuel Bundotich and former Post Master General Francis Chahonyo are charged with abuse of office and breach of office in procurement of Ksh 850 million data network services.