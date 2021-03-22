Court rules Former Nairobi Governor Sonko is fit to stand trial

The court has Monday ruled that Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is fit to attend and follow court proceedings.

Nairobi Magistrate Peter Ooko made the ruling after reviewing a medical report from Kenyatta Hospital.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ooko noted that Sonko should be able to attend court given his bed rest ends on the 26th of March and the hearing of the case is to resume from 29th to 1st and 19th to 22nd of April.

The court further said that the report dated March 11 noted that the former Governor’s mental health and speech are normal.

Ooko while giving his ruling also pointed out that that the report said although Sonko is receiving treatment for a bipolar condition, it was established that it has not barred him from going about his daily business.

The assessment had been ordered by Magistrate Ooko after lawyers representing Sonko told the court that the former governor was unfit to stand trial on account of his bipolar condition.

In the case, Sonko, Fredrick Odhiambo trading as Yiro enterprises, ROG Security limited and its director Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal have denied charges of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that the former governor in December 2018, received an indirect private interest of Ksh 8.4 million from Fred Odhiambo in a contract connected with the county over hiring of heavy equipment.