Court suspends Sarrai Group operations in Mumias Sugar Company for 10 days

BySarafina Robi
Tags
court hammer- kra-distillers

The High Court has temporarily stopped the Uganda-based company Sarrai Group from proceeding with operations at Mumias Sugar Company for 10 days pending hearing and determination of the matter. 

This comes as Gakwamba Farmers appeared before Justice Wilfrida Okwani seeking to be enjoined as interested defendants in the suit. 

The Uganda based Sarrai Group won the lease even after placing the third-highest bid of 11.5 billion Shillings in the lease battle. 

On Thursday the High Court in Kakamega vacated an earlier order that had given Sarrai Group a go ahead following revelation that it conflicted with another  court order issued in December. 

Meanwhile a Kenya Railways Cooperation accountant Patrick Kareithi Ndegwa has been charged with altering the parastatal’s payroll system by allegedly stopping his monthly salary deductions for three years. 

This occasioned the corporation unlawful loss of 317,500. 

Appearing before chief magistrate Bernard Ochoyi Patrick denied all the charges and was granted a bond of 300,000 shillings, a cashbail of 200,000 shillings and one contact person with the case set for mention on the 28th of this month.

  

Latest posts

DPP orders probe on persons publishing incitement content

Christine Muchira

Hungarian President János Áder due in Kenya Sunday

Margaret Kalekye

JSC develops its Strategic Plan for 2022-2026

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More