The High Court has temporarily stopped the Uganda-based company Sarrai Group from proceeding with operations at Mumias Sugar Company for 10 days pending hearing and determination of the matter.

This comes as Gakwamba Farmers appeared before Justice Wilfrida Okwani seeking to be enjoined as interested defendants in the suit.

The Uganda based Sarrai Group won the lease even after placing the third-highest bid of 11.5 billion Shillings in the lease battle.

On Thursday the High Court in Kakamega vacated an earlier order that had given Sarrai Group a go ahead following revelation that it conflicted with another court order issued in December.

Meanwhile a Kenya Railways Cooperation accountant Patrick Kareithi Ndegwa has been charged with altering the parastatal’s payroll system by allegedly stopping his monthly salary deductions for three years.

This occasioned the corporation unlawful loss of 317,500.

Appearing before chief magistrate Bernard Ochoyi Patrick denied all the charges and was granted a bond of 300,000 shillings, a cashbail of 200,000 shillings and one contact person with the case set for mention on the 28th of this month.