Court sentences man to 10 years for attempted rape of 73-year-old woman

A Nyandarua court has sentenced Joseph Kinyua Njuguto to 10 years in prison for attempting to rape a 73-year-old woman.

Senior Resident Magistrate Cynthia Muhoro convicted Njuguto after finding him guilty of the charge.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2023, around 10 a.m. in the Kijabe area of Subukia Sub County, Nakuru County, when Njuguto attempted to assault the elderly woman.

While recounting her ordeal in court, the complainant described how, on that fateful day, she was in her house preparing tea when she heard someone call her “Cucu” (grandmother) before he entered her home and held her tightly against her will.

She narrated how her assailant threw her to the floor and tried to rape her.

In a desperate struggle, she screamed for help and eventually managed to overpower him, prompting him to flee.

The victim informed her neighbour, Samuel Mwangi, about the incident, leading to a community search for the accused.

He was later apprehended by members of the public while hiding in a maize plantation and was taken to Subukia Police Station.

The victim was then transported to Subukia Health Centre for a medical examination.

In his defence, Njuguto denied the allegations, claiming he was merely fetching pasture for his cows when he was arrested.

However, the court determined that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Njuguto has 14 days to appeal the sentence.