Court slashes Babu Owino’s cash bail by half

The High Court has slashed Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino’s cash bail from Sh10 million to Sh5 million.

Justice Luka Kimaru also said Babu can only pay DJ Felix Orinda’s the hospital bill as a moral obligation and not based on a court order.

“The order to pay the hospital bill can only be given by a civil court and not a criminal court,” the judge said.

Babu Owino was released on a Ksh 10 million cash bail at the end of last month that was to be paid in four installments. So far, he had paid Sh4.4 million.

Babu was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a DJ at a city club. The court directed that MP Babu Owino be released on stringent bond terms and observed that the money would be used to cater for the hospital bill of the victim since his family is unable to cater for the medical bill.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi further restrained Babu Owino from taking alcoholic drinks at any public forum and not make any comment about the case in the Media.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had earlier faulted bail terms issued by a magistrate’s court in freeing Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

