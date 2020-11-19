Court stops burial of late Matungu MP Justus Murunga

The Court has stopped the burial of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga until the determination of a case filed by a woman who claims to have sired two children with the MP.

In her suit filed on 18th Wednesday, Agnes Wangui claims she bore the MP two children, a boy and a girl following a seven year relationship.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Agnes Makau has now granted the petitioner her wish and directed her to serve the respondents in readiness for an inter parte hearing on 26th November.

In an application certified as urgent, Wangui sought orders from the court to, “to issue a temporary injunction restraining the 1st respondent Christabel Murunga and the 2nd respondent Grace Murunga, their servants, agents, employees from conducting the burial, interment or cremation and in any manner whatsoever dispose of the body or remains of the late Justus Murunga Makokha.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



She had also sought orders from the Court barring the 3rd respondent Lee funeral home, from releasing the remains of the late Justus Murunga Makokha to any person pending the hearing and determination of her case.

Wangui also wanted the court to issue an order for the collection of DNA samples from the deceased and the two minors to ascertain of their paternity.