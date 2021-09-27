The High Court has issued temporary orders stopping the Kenya Revenue Authority from adjusting excise duty for petroleum products upwards that was to take effect from 1st of October.

Justice James Makau in issuing the orders cited lack of public participation and the negative effect the adjusted prices will have on Kenyans.

The judge said the rise would pile more pressure on Kenyans who are already grappling with high costs of living.

He added that public participation was not conducted before the decision was arrived at.

In the case, a youth group from Korogocho under the name UFANISI Centre had moved to court to oppose the adjustment.

In a notice on August 10, KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu had announced rates on excise duty of 4.97% to be adjusted using the average inflation rate for the 2020-21 financial year

Elsewhere the family of the late billionaire businessman Tob Cohen have accused the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji of conducting selective prosecution over his murder and have instructed their lawyer to file a petition seeking the DPP’s removal from office.

They say an affidavit filed by the Director of Criminal Investigations indicates that the DPP has dragged his feet, rejected or refused to prosecute other prominent suspects implicated in the murder of the businessman.

Through their lawyer Danstan Omari the family say the DPP has not approved the prosecution of prominent persons linked to the murder despite the Director of Criminal Investigations recommending their Prosecution.

In the DCI affidavit, it has emerged that Cohen’s 999 shares of his empire Tobs Limited had been stolen from his company and the matter was reported to the police but no action was taken.

Cohen was killed six days later and his body found in a septic tank in his compound.

They want the DPP ordered to appear in court for cross-examination based on the affidavit filed.

His estranged wife Sarah Wairimu Cohen and businessman Peter Karanja have jointly been charged with the murder and are currently out on bond.